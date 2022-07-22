Roblox, an example of a metaverse where big brands like Tommy Hilfiger already open stores and what it teaches us about marketing

A few years ago, nobody would talk about the metaverse, but now the concept – and its potential – is everywhere. Brands have become obsessed with the metaverse and consumers are becoming more aware of it.

A recent study by Ipsos indicates that, although the European population is the least familiar with the subject, in Spain knowledge of the metaverse is quite high. Spain is the European country in which more people claim to know what it is, with 63% of affirmative answers, positioning itself 9 percentage points above the world average. “The results of this research work give a very optimistic view of the potential of the metaverse, and show that many people are open to the technological change that is taking shape,” says Jame Ferrand-Gutiérrez, Head of Data Intelligence, in the presentation of the data. of Ipsos in Spain.

Investment in this tool is on the rise – Wayra, Telefónica’s open innovation initiative, has just invested in Gamium, a startup that is developing a “decentralized social metaverse”, for example – but, above all, expectations are rising.

The Facebook metaverse is still something to discover how and how much it will succeed, but other universes are already having enough pull. A Qustodio study from last May analyzed the browsing patterns of minors. His study range was the population from 4 to 18 years of several countries, including Spain. Roblox It was the great leader in video games, with the largest number of active profiles. And, above all, what was rising was time. “Minors spend a total of 173 minutes a day playing Roblox globally, 145 in Spain, which represents an increase of 80.2% over the previous year,” read his conclusions.





These are data from a very specific niche of consumers – and very slippery in terms of marketing and strategy, due to its moral and ethical implications – but their numbers already show a pattern. If consumers are going to be in these scenarios, brands will also want to be there to gain their loyalty and, above all, to monetize them.

Why fashion brands open stores



Fashion brands are one of those that are leading the way. As explained in one of the McKinsey newsletters, although it is still in development mode, the metaverse is already generating benefits. For fashion brands, it is used to sell NFTs and, above all, virtual fashion. All of this helps to create a community and retain audiences. The accounts of the consultancy indicate that the metaverse could move, in general, 5 billion (Spanish, trillions of Americans) of dollars by 2030.

The most recent is the store Tommy Hilfiger, which has just opened a store on Roblox. It is not his first foray into the metaverse: in December he had already created a collection for the platform and then launched experiences. Now, the company has started selling.





“We are very excited to announce this next phase of our collaboration with Roblox,” says Tommy Hilfiger himself in the press release presenting the concept. It’s the classic statement welcome that is usually launched in these cases, although the most interesting thing is what is added later and that helps to understand what they expect from all this. “Sharing these fun and unique aspects of our brand with Roblox users is an innovative way to engage with the digital consumer,” he adds. “The possibilities of the metaverse are limitless and this is just one more we’ve created together,” he adds. The store will sell all kinds of clothes and add secret experiences unlockable with the game.

Tommy Hilfiger is not alone: ​​the big fashion brands have been opening their stores to remain relevant to Generation Z. As they recall in an analysis by McKinsey and Business of Fashion, the Z want to continue expressing themselves in a unique and personal way, also in the digital environment, hence fashion is also relevant to them in this scenario. Gucci is one of the brands that has opened in this space and its CMO, Robert Triefus, recognized that “there are more and more second worlds in which you can express yourself” and people appreciate how their virtual self is shown.





Louis Vuitton, Burberry, Givenchy either Dolce and Gabbana are other great luxury brands in the fashion universe that are already present in the metaverse, but also brands with a broader pull, such as Nike either

AdidasThey have opened branches. In fact, Nike has been one of the pioneers when it comes to shielding its brand and its copyright for this new marketing scenario.

It’s not just for big fashion brands



But, even, in that universe of metaverse stores there could be room for more than the big brands. A Vista study recalls that the conjunction between the growing search for online purchases by Spaniards and their post-pandemic preference for small brands could lead small and medium-sized companies to have a potential sales opportunity in this universe.

“Although the metaverse will not completely replace the physical street, it is likely to become a hybrid of virtual and face-to-face experiences,” Richard Moody, general manager of the Nordics, central and southern Europe, indicates in the press release presenting results. Europe in Vista “With a suitable branding strategy and the necessary technology, small companies also have good options to position themselves in this new market,” he adds.

Even the potential for sale through the metaverse could reach more environments and more segments. lovehoneya “sexual wellness” product company, just opened in Decentraland a four-story pop-up space that allows you to shop in the metaverse. The store will be open every day and every hour in that universe during the month of July.





As the company explains in a press release, if they have opened this store it is because they want to “explore the possibilities” that the metaverse can offer but also because it opens new opportunities. “The sexual wellness sector has benefited from technological advances for years,” recalls Johanna Rief, Director of Sexual Empowerment at Lovehoney, assuring that the metaverse allows for “exciting new possibilities” even as prices of “real estate” have risen virtual”.