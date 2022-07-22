Ripped Jeans: How to wear this trend elegantly in 2022

It’s no secret that fashion comes and goes. And with the current rage over 90s trends (butterflies, cargo pants and low cuts) now comes the time for Broken jeans. So it is clear to us that fashion will always resort to nostalgia factor.

Bella Hadid-style ripped jeans

Bella Hadid. Marc Piasecki/Getty Images.

Naturally, Hailey Beiber, Rihanna and Bella Hadid have already embraced the trend with holes that we also saw on the catwalks of Balenciaga, Givenchy and Brandon Maxwell.

But this time they are not skinny models or straight the ones that are worn, but the wide and baggy jeans. It is not about buying new models, but about finding one in your closet that reminds you of Kurt Cobain in his years more grungy.

Givenchy Fall-Winter 2022. Alessandro Lucioni / Gorunway.com. Brandon Maxwell Autumn-Winter 2022. Filippo Fior / Gorunway.com.

Styling ripped jeans it’s not too complicated either. The key? Considers the proportions and stick to simple pieces to draw all the attention to your holey pants.

Looking for a wide boot style? put a cropped top on top. A good reference is Nicole Kidman in Balenciaga jeans (those didn’t have any holes, unfortunately, but they’re the perfect model).