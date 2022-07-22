Riot Games’ Minecraft is delayed much longer than we’d like, but for a good cause

It seemed forgotten, but hytalethe minecraft of RiotGames, returns with news after a somewhat disappeared time. A few weeks ago we told you that the responsible study had promised an announcement that would serve to know the state of development, and the time has come. As usual in these cases, we find some lime and sand.

Slowly but surely

If we remove the less good first, it seems that there is a long time before we can enjoy Hytale. The developers are taking advantage of the margin they now have with the support of Riot Games, and in the recent summer information update they ensure that will not be available by 2023which was the launch window they had planned.

The reason? Mainly, because they are already starting to build work with a new graphics engine with the aim of making it work well on a wide range of platforms and on low-spec PCs. Although they assure that the remodeling of all this work is advancing quickly and they are reaching development milestones, it is a decision that has had an impact on development. So, it’s time to wait.

“We are very confident that we are doing the right thing for the game and our players, but also we know that our community has been patiently waiting for Hytale for a long time. We sympathize: it has been a long road for us too, with many rewarding moments but also many difficult decisions.“, they say in the statement.

A long wait

Those responsible for Hytale are aware, as we can see, that they are making the community wait a long time, but they want to work scrupulously so that the result is optimal and lives up to expectations. “Modification and other forms of content creation they are not a niche aspect of Hytale, found only in certain versions or in certain circumstances. It’s a fundamental part of the experience, and we want to make sure we provide creators with the best possible ecosystem, one where any player can find their place.“.

They justify their decision on the grounds that the ideas they had were very difficult to execute with the old engine due to the technical challenges involved. So they have opted for a radical change. In this way, the arrival of Hytale on other platforms would also have been difficult, since creating specific versions for each of them would have involved a much greater effort.

What is Hytale?

In case you are not familiar with this ambitious project that has been in the works for some time, it is a “project made with the heart” that It started as a Minecraft server that was originally called Hypixel. and housed numerous minigames. Such an interesting idea that worked so well that Riot Games took a look at it and acquired the project. Now, with the resources of LoL’s parents, they have the means to make a play that can make Mojang’s iconic game sweat.

To compensate a little for this bad news, Riot Games have published numerous new Hytale images with which to calm the anxiety a little more until we have it in hand. Something that, at least, will not happen until 2024. You can see them below.