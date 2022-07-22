Rihanna expands her brand with Fenty Hair

After Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin and Savage x Fenty, Rihanna’s empire is about to expand: the entrepreneur, in fact, is planning to launch a hair care line that will obviously be called… Fenty Hair!

Rihanna is currently planning to launch a hair care line under her Fenty brand. According to documents reviewed by Billboard, Rihanna’s company, Roraj Trade, LLC, filed two applications for “Fenty Hair” with the US Patent and Trademark Office on Friday, July 15.

The brand new line will include “accessories such as hair bands, bows, clips, ribbons, rubber bands, wigs, curlers, pins, brushes, combs and more”.

Her “Fenty” brands have been a resounding success: Forbes has included Rihanna in the list of the richest women in America, positioning her in 21st place with assets that are around 1.4 billion dollars.

For now, no public statements have been made by the star who in the meantime is committed not only to being a mother but also about her music as she declared to Vogue: “I’m looking at my next project in a completely different way from the way I wanted to publish it first. I think this way suits me better, much better ».

Tags: Fenty, Fenty Beauty, fenty hair, Fenty Skin, Rihanna