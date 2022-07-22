Rihanna also gives in to the charm of the Balenciaga X Adidas pantaboots

After pregnancy Rihanna chooses the pantaboots.

During her pregnancy, Rihanna rarely wore the classic maternity looks – except in the case of a pair of trendy outfits from The Attico and Balenciaga – favoring crop tops, lace bralettes, sensual naked dresses and low-rise pants in their place. the belly in evidence, conveying a message of body positivity for all pregnant women.

After the birth of her first child, last May 13, with her partner A $ AP Rocky, Rihanna wore pantaboots, succumbing to the charm of one of the most controversial trends of the moment, the hybrid leggings-boots. In particular, she chose the Balenciaga pantaboots, the result of the collaboration of the maison with Adidas for autumn winter 2022-23. Made of shiny stretch satin – Demna’s signature -, profiled by the three white Adidas stripes, and with the iconic trefoil logo revisited by Balenciaga, the pantaboots blend the identification codes of the two brands.

To witness A $ AP Rocky’s performance at the Lollapalooza festival in Chigago, the Barbados-born singer wore hybrid leggings with a track top, and, as in her style, she abounded with jewelry, covering her sporty zip-up sweatshirt. with strings and strings of pearl necklaces.

Last week, in London, on the occasion of the great retrospective dedicated to the life and works of Frida Kahlo and Diego Ribera, Mexican GeniusesInstead, Rihanna wore comfortable black pants, a lace-trimmed top and Wales Bonner X Adidas trainers.

This article was originally published on British Vogue