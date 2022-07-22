Rico Nasty releases the album Las Ruinas

Always the image of Rico Nasty is like an outcast punk-rocker, rejected by society: to see her on the covers dressed in black paint and red latex one cannot deny her the nickname of punk. Yet the 25-year-old from Maryland raps and does it well in Las Ruinasnew album for Atlantic Records.

Rico Nasty with Las Ruinas continues his artistic path

In a scene that is learning to accept and project into the stratosphere woman rapper like Megan thee Stallion, Cardi B, Little Simz and Doja Cat, Rico’s career trajectory continues to be highly personal.

The aggressive style that has distinguished her so far in songs such as Smack a Bitchnow goes on towards two extremes: sometimes he merges with metal and rock, digging niches in alternative communities, other times his hoarse voice proves capable of probing hyperpop, the dance and the emo-trap.

Following a very hip-hop project like Anger Management with Kenny Beats and a confusing major debut with Nightmare Vacation, Las Ruinas try to recompose these artistic influences and tendencies, leading the listener into a tunnel from which it will be difficult to leave a little intrigued.

Traces to the Black Punk they are literal, they split and communicate the intentions of the artist, who also called his tour this way. But together with these moshpit producers we can find lighter punk-rock with Messyelectronic forays alongside Marshmello in Watch your manmix dance with Dance Scream and much more.

An additional added value of Las Ruinas is a dose of vulnerability (listen Easy) that exudes from the menacing standards of past works, a good level of writing that adds charm to Rico’s aesthetics.

Surely this project will not sound classic to any hip-hop listener, but it can be an interesting approach to the distortion of canonical genres, without sparing great rapped verses.