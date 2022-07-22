Reveal first look at Keanu Reeves for John Wick 4

Digital Millennium

Keanu Reeves is back in one of his most representative characterssy so it has been made known with the first image of what will be the new murderer movie John Wick: Chapter 4.

Reeves returns to play the titular killer from the fourth installment of the franchise, alongside Laurence Fishburne, Shamier Anderson, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgård and British singer Rina Sawayama in his feature film debut.

The first look at Reeves’ return to the role shows the killer apparently saying a prayer in front of an altar.

In December, Lionsgate announced that John Wick: Chapter 4 It would be released in theaters around the world on March 24, 2023. However, the new release date is revealed in a brief teaser from the studio, delaying the film by almost a year from its release. planned May 27, 2022.

Speaking about the film’s script last year, Fishburne said: “As much as it’s the same world as the other three movies, it’s just deeper.

“It’s much deeper in terms of the killer code And the relationship that he has with a particular character that I think Mr. Watanabe is playing… is really the heart and soul of this.”

John Wick: Chapter 4 It will be directed by Chad Stahelski and produced by Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee. Reeves and Louise Rosner will serve as executive producers.

There are also a number of John Wick spin-offs, including the TV series The Continental starring Mel Gibson and Colin Woodell, which will delve into the origins of the hotel for assassins.

Ana de Armas was also recently cast as the lead in the spin-off film Ballerina, about a young assassin seeking revenge against those who killed her family.

