Reese Witherspoon sells Hello Sunshine, her production company, for 900 million

Hello Sunshine Reese Witherspoon’s company has been sold for more than 900 million dollars. The buyer? A media company that is backed by the investment fund Blackstone Group Inc. Although this change of hands has taken place, the truth is that the actress will continue to be part of the board of directors. Let us remember that this production company has provided titles such as Lost Girl or the acclaimed Big Little Lies, in which Witherspoon herself stars.

The details of the purchase are shared in Variety, where they echo the transaction: Both Witherspoon and Sarah Harden, CEO of Hello Sunshine, will join the new company’s board and continue to oversee the day-to-day work. In addition, the media maintains that both will also continue to be important shareholders. On the other hand, former Disney executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs will now be responsible for Hello Sunshine.

“Today marks a tremendous moment for Hello SunshineWitherspoon said in a statement. “I started this company to change the way all women are viewed in the media. In recent years, we have seen our mission thrive through books, television, movies, and social platforms. Today, we’re taking a big step forward by partnering with Blackstone, which will allow us to tell even more entertaining, shocking and illuminating stories about the lives of women around the world.”

“ “Today marks a tremendous moment for Hello Sunshine”

Hello Sunshine’s projects include the film Loss or the mentioned Big Little LiesWith The Morning Show either Wild. In addition, Witherspoon has expanded the company’s presence into other mediums: like her book club or her podcasting and family entertainment. Nevertheless, the truth is that the price for which the company has been sold has caused the industry to raise its eyebrows in surprise: as pointed out in Varietylacks an extensive library of content and has only been profitable in 2020.

It cannot be ignored that Blackstone is what is known as “a vulture fund”. In fact, as Cinemana recalls, Blackstone is known in Spain for being behind five real estate companies; that have been present in our country since the 2008 brick crisis.

Font.