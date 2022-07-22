Recent Netflix releases featuring Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans

Drama, action and history, is what we will see in These 3 tapes that Netflix just released in your catalog movies for this Friday July 22.

Today you can start with this little movie marathon, where your pupils will capture quite diverse film genres, from the life of one of the playwrights which became a famous of world literatureeven the least expected murders.

Let’s start with the cinematic adventure

The Gray Man

A spy tape directed by the Russo Brothers, where Ryan Gosling and Chris Evans They will have to face each other as the good and the bad.

It tells the story of the agent of the CIA Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), who will be pursued to the end by one of his former teammates, Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), after finding the darkest secrets of the Central Intelligence Agency.

a film with much action, chases and bullets everywhere; you will have to choose if you are team gosling either Team Evans.

Thursday’s widows

Now we go from the bullets, to the mysterious murders of 3 men. A 2009 drama-thriller that reconnects us with the dark past that people usually hide.

Arriving home, a woman finds her husband and two dead friends floating in the pool. The event moves the entire neighborhood community.

Although they classify it as a supposed accident, reviewing the background of the victims casts doubt on the real reasons for their deaths.

Allis True

It is the year 1613 when William Shakespeare he is recognized as one of the best writers of his time; haunted by memories of the death of his only sonHamnet, shakespeare goes all out to fix their family relationship.

This film directed by Kenneth Brangh, will show us the history that was not known about The private life of William Shakespeare. a tape of historical fiction quite moving.