Races of several kilometers and hundreds of push-ups: This was Chris Pratt’s demanding training for his character in “The Terminal List”

Chris Pratt he is used to playing a motley of characters. The artist has embodied a human who lives in space (“Guardians of the Galaxy“) to a United States Marine, such as his last role in “The Terminal List“, the series of Prime Video.

The actor not only had to prepare his characterization and learn their respective lines from the scripts, he also underwent a demanding exercise routine. The former, with in order to have a suitable physique and similar to the uniformed of the North American country.

“He had to be in combat shape, prepared to do everything from sprinting with a heavy backpack to dragging a body.“, he pointed Jared Shawthe coach who physically prepared Chris Pratt, to the renowned sports magazine MensHealth.

This is the demanding training that Chris Pratt did for “The Terminal List”

race with weights

The artist started with a 1.6 kilometer runto later travel the same distance, but this time with a 10 kilo military weighted vest.

bar pull-ups

Chris Pratt hung from a bar with an overhand grip, to do the typical dominabas. He did that 100 times and without resting.

Related news

push-ups

Push-ups are simple for those who perform exercises on a daily basis. However, to personify his character from “The Terminal List” (James Reece)Pratt repeated that exercise 200 times in a row.

squats

To finish the demanding routine, Chris Pratt performed 300 perfectly executed squats and thanks to the help of Jared Shaw, the personal trainer who also acts and produces the series.

Watch here the trailer for “The Terminal List”, the Chris Pratt series available on Prime Video

It may interest you: Mariela Montero softens the networks with a beautiful photo session of her son Lautaro