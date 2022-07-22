PROYECTA CINETECA MEXIQUENSE FILMS RELATED TO DANCE AS PART OF DANZATLÁN 2022

Toluca, State of Mexico, July 21, 2022.

Lhe Ministry of Culture and Tourism of the State of Mexico offers a series of films that will be screened at the Cineteca Mexiquense, on the occasion of the fifth edition of Dancetlan 2022.

Is billboard filmic will take place from Tuesday, July 26 to Sunday, July 31, and will screen a variety of classics suitable for the whole family.

“Dancing in the Dark” can be seen on July 26 at 8:00 p.m., where they tell the story of Selma Jezkova, a Czech immigrant and single mother, who works in a factory in rural America and only finds comfort in her passion for music, especially in the songs and choreographies of the great musical comedies of Hollywood.

Another projection will be “Moulin Rouge” by Australian Director, Actor and Screenwriter Baz Luhrmann, starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, scheduled for Wednesday, July 27 at 3:15 p.m.

On Thursday, July 28, at 8:15 p.m., the public will be able to enjoy the film “The Black Swan” from Director Darren Aronofsky, and learn the story of Nina, a brilliant dancer who is part of a New York ballet company.

For Friday, July 29, at 6:00 p.m. they have scheduled the tape “Pineapple”, a tribute by Wim Wenders to the choreographer Pina Bausch, one of the icons of contemporary dance, where, throughout the film, the most important pieces of the Wuppertal Tanztheater company, directed by her since 1973, are performed.

The screening of two films for children’s audiences has also been scheduled; the first, Happy feet-The Penguin, by Director Dir. George Miller, for Saturday, July 30 at 12:30 p.m.

The second, “Dancer”, by Directors Éric Warin and Eric Summer, will be broadcast on Sunday, July 31 at 12:30 p.m. These films are based on the passion for dance and can be enjoyed for free.

The public can follow the programming of Danzatlán 2022 on the social networks of the state agency on Facebook and Twitter, at @CulturaEdomex.

The Cineteca Mexiquense is located in the Mexiquense Cultural Center, on Boulevard Jesús Reyes Heroles #302, San Buenaventura Delegation, Toluca, State of Mexico, and receives its public with the strictest safety and hygiene protocols.

*With information and photos from: Communiqué