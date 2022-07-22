Price of the dollar today July 22, peso opens session on the rise

Today, Friday, July 22, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.5474 pesos per unit with a downward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed the session at 20.6792 pesos per unit.

According to the economist, the local currency begins the session with an appreciation of 0.31%, it would be partially related to the same inflationary pressures, implying that the Bank of Mexico will continue to increase its interest rate aggressively.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.6792 – Sell: $20.6792

: Buy $20.6792 – Sell: $20.6792 HSBC : Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $20.80

: Buy: $20.06 – Sell: $20.80 Banamex : Buy: $19.91 – Sell: $21.12

: Buy: $19.91 – Sell: $21.12 Bancomer: Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.71

Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.71 Banorte: Purchase: $19.48- Sale: $20.91

Purchase: $19.48- Sale: $20.91 Scotiabank: Purchase: $20.18- Sale: $20.96

Purchase: $20.18- Sale: $20.96 IXE: Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $21.88

Purchase: $19.50 – Sale: $21.88 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.88

Purchase: $19.79 – Sale: $20.88 Monex: Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.32

Purchase: $19.81 – Sale: $20.32 Azteca Bank: Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.88

Buy: $20.16 – Sell: $20.88 Inbursa: Purchase: $19.99- Sale: $21.01

Purchase: $19.99- Sale: $21.01 Santander: Purchase: $19.54- Sale: $21.07

Purchase: $19.54- Sale: $21.07 Exchange: Purchase: $19.0587 – Sale: $20.0692

Purchase: $19.0587 – Sale: $20.0692 Banregio: Buy: $19.71 – Sell: $21.31

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at 23,543.0 dollars with an upward trend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $20.93 pesos, for $24.61 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

