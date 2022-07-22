previews, themes, cases, Saman Abbas

During the next appointment we will also talk about Roberta Ragusa, who disappeared into thin air in January 2012.

Friday 22 July, in the early evening on Network 4a new episode of Fourth Degree-The Stories. To lead, as usual, there will be Alessandra Viero And Gianluigi Nuzzi. The show, in the next appointment, will be curated by Syria Magri and will also be visible in streaming, through the application of Mediaset Play.

Fourth Grade 22 July, the story of Saman Abbas will be retraced

Fourth Degree of 22 July will deal, first and foremost, with one of the cases that attracted the attention of public opinion the most. Ample space, in fact, will have the story linked to Saman Abbas. The latter, an 18-year-old of Pakistani origins, disappeared into thin air on May 1, 2021. Since then, investigators have carried out numerous searches, especially in the areas adjacent to her home in Novellara (Reggio Emilia).

Of Saman, however, there was never a trace. In Fourth Degree of 22 July the entire investigation will be retraced, which led investigators to hypothesize a family plot. In particular, the police believe that Saman Abbas is dead and that it was her parents, uncle and cousins ​​who killed her.

Behind Saman’s death, the choice to refuse an arranged marriage

During Fourth Degree of 22 July the reasons that, according to the investigators, would have led to Saman’s death will also be analyzed. The young woman, in fact, would have liked to live inspired by Western values. For this, the 18-year-old would have refused an arranged marriage, also because of the relationship she had with her Saqib Ayud. In recent months, his uncle Danish was arrested in France for the killing of Saman.

Fourth Degree July 22, the case of Roberta Ragusa

But during Fourth Degree of 22 July the conductors will also talk about the case linked to Roberta Ragusa. The latter disappeared in the night between 13 and 14 January 2012. For ten and a half years, therefore, no one has ever seen Roberta again. The investigators, who have been investigating the matter for a long time, have come to the conclusion that Roberta lost her life at the hands of Antonio Logli, her husband. This, for the murder, was sentenced to twenty years in prison.

As he will also tell Fourth Degree of 22 July, according to the Court of Appeal of Florence Logli allegedly killed his wife for purely economic reasons. Roberta Ragusa, in fact, had the intention of asking for separation from her husband. The latter, however, would have feared that with this choice there would be “economic repercussions“. Logi, despite the conviction, has always denied any accusation and involvement around the disappearance of Roberta Ragusa.