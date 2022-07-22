Photo of Christian Bale as Gorr

this is how it looks Christian bale as Gorr on the set of ‘ Thor: Love and Thunder ‘, the fourth Thor adventure he has directed Taika Waititi .

as Gorr on the set of ‘ ‘, the fourth Thor adventure he has directed . All Marvel Phase 4 movies and series.

MCU timeline: How to watch the Marvel movies in order.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder‘ is one of the most anticipated productions of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM), and the incorporation of Christian bale to the franchise is undoubtedly one of its greatest attractions. The actor will give life to Cap the Butcher God in the fourth installment of the Thor saga, which he will direct Taika Waititi (‘Thor: Ragnarok’), and we have finally been able to take a first look at his suit thanks to some photos taken during the ‘reshoots’ that are taking place in Malibu, California (via Daily Mail):

This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

In the images we can see Bale wearing prosthetics painted gray from head to toe. In one of the snapshots, even Bale can be seen wearing the character’s iconic black robe, something that rules out that it will be a character created with digital special effects and that points to a more traditional representation. But we will have to wait to see the final result. In addition, there is no trace in these images of his production partners Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Chris Pratt Y Tessa Thompson.

Waititi has recently claimed that ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ is the craziest movie he’s made to date. The director says that he won an Oscar with a comedy about a boy whose imaginary best friend is Adolf Hitler (‘Jojo Rabbit’), so we have to believe him. “Well, just between you and me and the readers, I’ve done some crazy things in my life. I’ve lived like ten lifetimes. But this is the craziest movie I’ve ever done“, Said the filmmaker, who pointed out that it is very different from his previous Marvel adventure, ‘Thor: Ragnarok’. “There will be a lot more emotion in this movie, and a lot more love, and a lot more thunder, and a lot more Thor, if you’ve seen the pictures.“He advanced, referring to the imposing physical form of Chris Hemsworth. The film will be released in theaters next May 6, 2022.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io