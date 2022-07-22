Pep Guardiola tried to fix his confusion between America and Chivas

In the run-up to the friendly between the Eagles and Manchester City, the coach assured that the azulcremas were distinguished by playing only with Mexican soccer players.

The preview of the friendly match between America and Manchester City had a fact that gave much to talk about. And it is that the coach of the English team, Joseph GuardiolaI declare that The Eagles are a team recognized for playing only with Mexican soccer playersa characteristic that is typical of the staunch rival of the azulcremas: Chivas.

“I know that it has a story behind it, the luck that I was in Mexico and discovered that America is special, because all Mexican players playI have an admiration for Mexican soccer when I was there, the influence of many coaches who have passed, they are dynamic, they play well “expressed the technician a couple of days ago.

The reactions that were generated after his statements seem not to have been indifferent to Guardiolawho after the clash where his team beat Coapa 2-1, clarified the reason for what happened and He confessed that it was all a mistake on his partthis at the time of calling himself a fan of national football.

“I am a big fan of Mexican football. Although I am getting older and I confuse Chivas with America, I have very good memories of Mexico”assured Pep while handing out autographs in the dressing room area after the match that was held at the NRG Stadium in the city of Houston, Texas.

THE RESPONSE OF FERNANDO ORTIZ

All in all, the Americanist coach, Fernando Ortiz, responded humorously to Guardiola’s confusion by assuring that “could have been wrong (Guardiola). I believe that there is only one great in Mexico and it is America. I don’t know if he will remember this game, but he can remember Bruno Valdez kicking the Manchester City player (Gralish). Obviously they apologize for that, but it shows that the team wants to win and it’s a game circumstance “.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Águilas Monumental allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!