Nintendo Switch Sports confirms date and details for its first major update

The free summer update for Nintendo Switch Sports arrives July 27, adding leg strap functionality to soccer games, new volleyball moves, and more!

Rise to the top of the Pro League online with the addition of the new S Rank and ∞ Rank. Show others your skills and see how high you can go!

Are you ready to step into the metaphorical shoes of Spocco Square after applying the update? In 4v4 and 1v1 Soccer matches you will be able to use a Joy-Con controller and the leg strap (included in the physical version of the game, and also available for purchase separately on My Nintendo Store and in stores). Use a kick move in real life and the game will transform your moves into in-game actions. Similarly, you can also move your hands, as if you were running on the spot, to run in the game. If you play this way, your kicks in the game will be more powerful.

However, this new update for the Nintendo Switch Sports game is not just for players using this strap. You may want to try some fancy new moves in volleyball: the sliding attack and the rocket serve. Make your finishing moves even more unpredictable or surprise your opponents from the start of the match!

Also, if you’ve already reached A Rank, with this update you can reach even greater heights when playing online in the Pro League with the addition of the new S and ∞ Ranks. When you’re not finishing, swinging, or upgrading for new ranks with random matchmaking, you’ll be able to easily join friends’ Matches using a room ID.