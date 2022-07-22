Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Kim Kardashian supermodels: show on the catwalk

Today, 6 July, the new Balenciaga high fashion collection by Gvasalia made its debut. A memorable day, given that on this date the opening of the new Balenciaga Couture Store in the heart of Paris was also inaugurated. At the center of the fashion show a reflection on the theme of the conflict between anonymity and celebrity. Reflection that also affected the models who walked the catwalk, who for the occasion walked with their faces covered by oval, impenetrable masks, reminiscent of mannequins. But it was the second part of the fashion show that marked a breaking point between anonymity and celebrity, with the models coming out with their faces uncovered revealing an exclusive cast.

A celebrity parade

Not only Bella Hadid and Naomi Campbell, who have grinded miles on the catwalks of the most important fashion houses, but also a parade of celebrities who are new to runways. The first guest star of the show was Dua Lipa, who conquered the front row with a yellow mini dress with a side tail. After her it is the turn of Bella Hadid, who sported a multicolor black and emerald green dress. Surprisingly, Kim Kardashian, a great admirer and testimonial of Balenciaga, then makes the appearance. The American entrepreneur and reality star wore a dramatic black dress with a sweetheart neckline, long glove sleeves, and a large side drape. After Kim, a real beloved star stepped onto the catwalk: Nicole Kidman. The Australian wowed the audience with a one-shoulder dress in silver fabric with ample drapery, combined with contrasting black gloves. The grand finale is instead for Naomi Campbell who, as queen of the catwalks, dominates the scene with a black dress with a very wide skirt and a high, almost vertiginous collar.

Click if you don’t see the photos