Nicolas Cage claims to have been “outcast” by Hollywood for years

the moment that Nicolas Cage became an internet star coincided, interestingly, with the lowest point of his career. It doesn’t matter that she came from a family as famous as the Coppolas (her uncles are the actress thalia shire Y Francis Ford Coppola), who starred in absolute Hollywood successes and even won an Oscar: the debts meant that at the end of the first decade of the 2000s, Cage had to move on to more nourishing roles, destined for low-budget productions and little critical appreciation that the actor was starring in. at a stakhanovite pace. Until the rediscovery was consummated.

Thanks to titles like Mandy either Color Out of Spacethe protagonist of Face to face is currently experiencing a second golden age, which today is confirmed by a film like Pig. This heartwarming drama in which Cage searches for his lost pig has received critical acclaim (it won’t be released in Spain until next year), with the leading performance being highly praised, especially. The same one that has led Cage to the podcast of Varietywhere he comes to attribute to Michael Sarnoski (director of Pig) having saved his career. The actor, in fact, believes that Hollywood has marginalized him for years, and he is very comfortable in independent cinema.

“After a couple of failures I knew that I had been marginalized from the study system and that they would not invite me again”, explains during the interview. “I always knew it would take a young filmmaker to go back or remember some movies I had done, and know I could be right for their script, and rediscover me. That’s why no Michael is not only Michael, he is the Archangel Michael. This wouldn’t be happening if he hadn’t had an open mind to say ‘come with me’”. Cage has also investigated his particular acting style, which he today identifies as “thespianist”. And what does this mean? Well, according to Cage…





“That you immerse yourself in your heart, or in your imagination, or in your memories or in your dreams, and that you bring something back to communicate it to the public”. In this sense, for Cage his aunt Talia Shire, protagonist of the sagas, was very influential. Rocky Y The Godfather. “It was my aunt Talia Shire who first told me ‘naturalism is a style.’ She was also a great believer in the syncretism of the arts, and that what could be done with one form of art could be done in another sense”, Explain.

“You know, in painting for example, you can be abstract, you can be photorealistic, you can be impressionistic, why not try that with film performance?”. This style of acting is the same one that has made memes irresistible, and therefore the one that has led to the genesis of a project as crazy as The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, where Cage plays himself. Directed by Tom Gormican and co-starring Peter Pascal Y Tiffany HaddishCage refuses to see her because it would be “a crazy trip”but he hopes that the public enjoys it.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent is scheduled for release next April 22 In U.S.A.

Do you want to be up to date with all the latest movies and series? Sign up to our newsletter.