New anti-aging bridal hairstyles summer 2022, the bouncy fold of Jennifer Lopez and the maxi braid

A bride has to choose the right one hairstyle and this must be anti-aging, to have a youthful and glamorous style at the same time. In particular you can take inspiration from Jennifer Lopez who sported one fold bouncy. In addition, one can also be made chignon low or the maxi Braid by Blanca Mirò. So this is the ideal time to find out all the news about it.

New anti-aging bridal hairstyles for summer 2022

Jennifer Lopez recently got married and sported a truly gorgeous hairstyle. More precisely, the singer opted for one fold bouncy and wavy and paired a retro semi crop. In addition there is also a very light backcombing on the upper part of the garment. With these very feminine and soft waves, JLo seems to be quite a fairytale princess. For the occasion, the singer abandoned the caramel lightening and chose a brown shade.

Anti-aging wedding hairstyles trends for summer 2022

A bride may also consider one chignon low it is soft. This proposal turns out to be very simple and can be done on medium or long hair. Instead on a curly hair you can opt for a disheveled or precise crop or even a low ponytail. In this case the hair must be fluffy and defined. A semi-harvested tall and pulled can be combined with the veil or accessories. The hairstyle can be stopped with metal hairpins, to always be in trend. Some tufts can be left free on the sides of the face, to frame it.

The anti-aging bridal hairstyles continue

There tail superimposed with extensions it is always in great demand by brides. To make it more full-bodied, you can also add strands. Younger brides can create some pigtails frontal, for a hippy style. The headband jewel can be used both with the veil and also without. This accessory is perfect on all hair lengths and can be decorated with pearls or rhinestones. Instead it chignon tall it must be super tight and with free tips. Blanca Mirò has created one for her wedding maxi Braid classic, for a truly irresistible style. Now is the time to choose the hairstyle wife favorite.