Neutron stars: a new telescope detects dead suns colliding with each other

  • Pallab Ghosh
  • Science Correspondent, BBC News

Neutron star collision

image source, BBC News/Stelios Thoukidides

Caption,

The neutron star collision is an opportunity to see what is inside these incredible objects.

Astronomers can detect colliding dead suns known as neutron stars for the first time thanks to a powerful new telescope.

The neutron star collisions They are key to our understanding of the universe.

They are believed to have created heavy metals that formed stars and planets like ours ago. billions of years.

The light from the shocks is only visible for a couple of nights, so the telescope must race to locate them.

