Netflix releases for August 2022

Netflix is ​​in trouble and this has been made public. More recently, the platform is estimated to have lost one million subscribers in the second financial quarter of the year. This even despite the tremendous success of Stranger Things – 98% and its fourth season. As summer progresses, one of the most important times of the year for the entertainment industry, new original titles will arrive that hope to attract the audience. Which are? Here we tell you about the premieres of August.

Do not miss: Study reveals that Netflix is ​​in last place of satisfaction among streaming services

The last third of 2022 kicks off and August will bring, in particular, two anticipated shows. On the one hand, The Sandman, the adaptation of the classic graphic novel will arrive the first week of the month and will be followed by Turn, an extravagant action movie with Jamie Foxx as a vampire hunter. These are the most important titles for Netflix in the following weeks.

Beyond that, the rest of the premieres that will arrive in August on Netflix are original productions that lack a particularly attractive cast. There’s a movie over there with Mark Wahlberg and Kevin Hart. For the little ones, and those who are not so little anymore, we will also see a new animated installment of the Ninja Turtles, the public’s favorite New York reptiles. Below is the complete list.





FILMS



What is the fault of karma



Sump



The Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie



Day shift



my two lives

SERIES



Sandman



I never



Locke and Key – Season 3



where there was fire



Ollie is lost

We recommend: Stranger Things is the second Netflix series to reach one billion hours viewed





DOCUMENTARIES AND SPECIALS



Club America vs Club America



The Thieves: The True Story of the Robbery of the Century

CHILDREN AND FAMILY



Supergiant robot brothers



He-Man and the Masters of the Universe – Season 3



Angry Birds: Summertime Madness – Season 3

ANIME



Kakegurui Twin



Dota: Dragonborn – Book 3



Rilakkuma goes to the theme park

Continue reading: Netflix will allow you to use accounts outside the home for an additional cost