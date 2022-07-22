‘National Treasure: Edge of History’ presents its trailer and official poster

the search could not miss the San Diego Comic-Con. After the trailer of Dungeons & Dragonsthe first image of john wick 4 and the confirmation that we will have great news from the reboot of spawn in October, we also bring you the first trailer of National Treasure: Edge of Historythe Disney+ series that will expand the universe of films starring Nicolas Cage, which this time it will have Lisette Olivera as Jess as the main character. With the search 3 In development, we could say that the universe of the historian Benjamin Franklin Gates is expanding widely in various formats.

A spinoff for television and a third installment for the big screen

The teaser itself is quite simple, with Lisette Olivera approaching a board full of documents and then looking at the camera to close the footage. A first contact that only introduces the protagonist and opens the door to tons of adventures that remain to be seen. Catherine Zeta-Jones and Justin Bartha (reprising her role as Riley Poole) will accompany Olivera on this mysterious adventure, in which Jess must uncover her family’s secrets and save a lost Pan-American treasure. This resurrection of The Search has especially pleased the followers, but also the producers of the project, according to what they collect from ScreenRant.





