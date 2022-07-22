Natalie Portman is the best dressed in a trendy bandage dress

The actress’s stylist, Ryan Hastingsis the one who has curated a revealing look composed of a bandage dress Magda Butrym signature black halter neck with floral detail and triangular neckline. The extra touch that cannot be missing, we see in their pump shoes in black that reveal a part of her bare foot and discreet jewelry.

To complement the look, your make up artist, Lisa Storey, opted for a natural make-up in warm tones that pronounce the beauty of the actress; while her hair stylist, mara rozakrevealed the face of natalie with an elegant updo that reminds us of Audrey Hepburn.

The puckered piece, which resonates within bandage dresses that are a trend in 2022, returns stronger than ever, to be a garment coveted by women who take advantage of the power of their curves and highlight them with the structure of the dress. french house, Herve Leger has been a pioneer in showing the versatility of the garment in different materials and designs through its collections.

Currently, in the proposals of Spring-Summer 2022 of fashion houses such as Michael Kors, Mugler and Saint Laurent continue to bet on the classic of the bandage dressbut with details cut out, which are preferred by women who love the trend Y2K, and now for Natalie Portmann.