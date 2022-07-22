My reviews on some period films and series – Church in Aragon

It is my desire to share with you some reflections on the latest movies and series that I have seen. Not all of them are positive, but they can help you get an idea. Of course, they all share the genre: they are vintage, older or more recent. there they go

Persuasion (Netflix)

England, late 19th century. The atmosphere of the film is quite faithful to the novel. The fact that the protagonist addresses the viewer every few minutes breaks the immersion in the story a bit, although it is the way in which the world that surrounds the protagonist is known and what she thinks of each event and character.

Jane Austen knew how to make the anodyne country life of her characters wonderful and transcendent. And I love that. She knew how to capture the spark of ordinary life.

A little chaos (HBO and Movistar +)

The year is 1682. In the France of King Louis XIV, the intelligent, tenacious and energetic landscape designer Sabine de Barra is chosen to design one of the main gardens and fountains of the monarch’s new palace in Versailles, on the outskirts of Paris.

Sabine carries a family drama while experiencing the opportunity to heal her wound and in a way, recover the illusion of living. She is pretty, calm and ends well.

Poldark (RTVE)

Wonderful period series set in Cornwall, in the 18th century, after the American War of Independence. The characters have a lot of strength and a very attractive personality. The landscapes are dreamy. For me it is THE SERIES of period series. I thoroughly enjoyed it throughout its five seasons.

Sanditon (Movistar +)

England, late 19th century. Based on the unfinished novel of the same name by Jane Austen. I thought the first season was beautiful and now they have released the second.

Charlotte Heywood decides to move to Sanditon. After her arrival, the protagonist meets Lady Denham, a widow with a great character who is very proud of the power and influence she has over her neighbors in the town. In her new adventure, she crosses paths with the funny and handsome Sidney Parker, whose family is focused on their desire to let the world know what a great place Sanditon is and all the good it can bring to its visitors.

The Gilded Age (HBO)

Located in the New York of 1880 and the irruption of the new rich who want to gain entry into the good and historical New York good society. Super accomplished and attractive characters. Agile plot. The protagonist, daughter of Meryl Streep, is sweet and somewhat rebellious who disrupts the traditional and rigid life of her aunt. Looking forward to the second season.

The Durrells (Movistar +)

Europe, 1930s. A widowed mother of four living in London makes the radical decision to move the whole family to Corfu for a change of scenery and a more economical life. It is a story based on real events. In fact there is a documentary that tells her story after her years in Corfu: ‘That she spent with the Durrells’.

That yes, although the family stands out for its eccentric tastes and outside the norm, the story ends up taking paths that from my moral point of view are quite unfortunate.

The eldest son is a writer and is obsessed with the erotic. In fact, his novels came to be described as pornographic. The daughter leads a very eccentric life, guided by changing impulses. The third loves rifles and doesn’t take anything seriously. And the little one is the innocent soul of this story. He finds a teacher on the island who ends up becoming a very positive and encouraging paternal reference in his inclinations and predilection for animals.

With his support, the little Durrell set up a small zoo with the specimens he found in Corfu. Over the years in Jersey, he created the first endangered species protection zoo. He wrote a very successful book called ‘My family and other animals’ which recounts his years in Corfu.

The mother realizes that her children are quite lost. Her reactions and reflections are quite plausible, they are very well captured and that helps to connect with her and her situation. She finds a lot of support in a taxi driver from the town who helps them to settle, in a beautiful house by the way. What seems like an incipient love story, and a very tender one, darkens when it is known that he is married.

It is sad that this story has such attractive elements and yet, in the end, they end quite badly. I was very disappointed to see the documentary and see how each one had evolved.