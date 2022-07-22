Mr. Anderson expresses his interest in returning to WWE as a manager

Ken Anderson, better known as Mr. Anderson in the world of professional wrestling, and as Mr Kennedy in WWE, was one of the company’s most prominent superstars since his debut in 2005. His charisma and his handling of the microphone led him to conquer the United States Championship and become the owner of the Money in the Bank briefcase in 2007. However, in 2009 he was fired after having a problem with Randy Orton.



He is currently enjoying a period of rest as a wrestler while continuing to work as a wrestling coach.. Meanwhile, during a recent interview on “Insight with Chris Van Vliet,” Anderson expressed his intentions to return to action permanently. and his desire to return to WWE with a different role.

On his return to the ring

“I’m starting to get back to it,” Anderson said. “I have many great students, who are fueling my passion again… I plan to accept more contracts here. I’m not done, that’s for sure“.

On a possible return to WWE as a manager

“I’d like something like that, for sure.”



Anderson was fired from WWE in 2009 after incorrectly hitting Randy Orton with a chair. “The Viper” showed his anger at the board, who decided to do without the fighter’s services. After his departure, Anderson signed for TNA, where he remained for 6 years. During that time he managed to become the company’s World Heavyweight Champion on the PPV Genesis 2011.

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the fighter has barely set foot in a ring. In this sense, During this year he has only fought a couple of times. His last match took place at the event MAW Slamfest on July 15, where he defeated Jake Taylor.

don’t forget to visit solo wrestlingthe web with all the wwe news. Follow us on social networks, Facebook, Youtube, Twitter and Instagram.

Remember that the next WWE PPV is WWE SummerSlam and in Solowrestling you will be up to date with all the related news.