Minecraft-based NFT game crashes after Mojang declares contempt for NFTs

This week Monjang “lined the field” for NFTs, stating that blockchain technologies are not allowed to be integrated into Minecraft.

The company made this very clear, stating that they “cannot be used to create NFTs associated with any game content, including worlds, skins, personal items, or other mods.” This mainly because they believe that: “NFTs do not include our entire community and create a scenario of rich and poor.”

Mojang indicates that it does not want anything with the NFTs because "they create a scenario of rich and poor"

Something that has already begun to have a direct effect on precisely, several projects that hoped to be able to generate profits through the Mojang game, such as NFT Worlds, a crypto game with NFT that is based on Minecraft.

As reported by our friends at Level Up, the announcement of the company behind Minecraft was so devastating for this “Play to Win” title that it completely collapsed.

Following Monjang’s NFT statements, the price of NFTs in NFT Worlds plummeted 62.65%, making each of his NFTs now worth a ridiculous $0.01.

Specifically, this collapse is due to the fact that NFT Worlds uses Minecraft to create what they call “decentralized gaming metaverses” and thus deliver a system of the well-known “Play to win” and thus “world owners can create experiences” of metaverse or of game.

A collapse that has the creators of NFT Worlds trying to calm those who invested money in their project, indicating that: “We are working on this internally and we are dedicating all our resources to find solutions around the changes in the Terms of Service of Minecraft, as well as pivots to the NFT Worlds ecosystem and gear, if needed.”