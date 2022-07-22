Minecraft and Square Enix, two sides of the same NFT

This one yes, this one no

We live in a golden age where advances in all areas are commendable. We see how human rights are in a splendor never seen before, the advances achieved in matters such as, I don’t know, space or endangered animals, I imagine that they are also being commendable, although what is truly important and that should interest us a lot more is the economic situation, one where it has been shown that inflation in the most internationally representative currencies, such as the euro, suffers with each passing day and becomes unfeasible, and that is why we have new paths with which to rich… I mean, invest your money. You must be able to look beyond, to admire the virtues of digital currencies, but above all of the new works of art that innovate and break the mold, because who would not be interested in paying, I do not know, 40 euros more for a png of the same figure that we havewho will not like it. And it is at this point where we must thank Sqare Enix for the work they do to bring us new experiences in which to waste our money for four extra bullshit when all we want is the fucking figurine, all this while pointing out those who really oppose to the evolution of this environment, Minecrafton the other hand, actively combats NFTs and decides to avoid the use of blockchain technologies in its game, which is archaic.

It is totally inadmissible that some contribute so much while others flatly refuse to take a drift that really worries users, those players with concerns who wait impatiently for companies to make vital decisions about these new technologies. Thank God that we have companies like Square Enix, which in its latest collection of classic figures, where for example we find the Cloud of Final Fantasy 7 original, they invest in innovating, getting fully into NFTs as they have been warning for a long time and giving them along with their products, possibly at the expense of raising the price, a small sacrifice to pay for having a “unique” image of the figure that we have bought and that we have in physical. On the other side of the coin we run into Microsoft, which in an incredibly bad decision has decided to cut to the bottom and prevent technologies associated with NFTs from being introduced into Minecraft, one of the most popular games in history and that continues to enjoy incredible iron health today, it will be necessary to see if it continues like this the day that NFTs are shown to be what they really are, the future. There will not be peace for the evil ones.

It is not understandable that today we are faced with these situations, games where progress and improvements are essential to be able to accommodate yourself as Minecraft moving away from the future, and others, where inequalities and the fight of a small group against the elites and climate change are highlighted, betting on what will make absolutely everyone out of the poor. The drifts of companies are more treacherous every day, and acts like these show how important the NFT is in our day to day life, how much we needed it and how little we deserve it. Having the opportunity to buy a figure of our favorite game and that for an increase included in the price we are able to hang a picture on the wall with the link to our NFT of the same figure is a real luxury that we owe to Square Enix, while on the other hand we cancel, justifiably, to Minecraft for having two fingers in front.