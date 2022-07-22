Miguel Herrera changed his speech towards Dani Alves

The strategist of the royal team stated that, in his opinion, everyone misunderstood the words when he said that the Brazilian star would not contribute anything to him on the pitch.

After Pumas made official the signing of Dani Alves as the bomb reinforcement of the national and international market, Miguel Herrera, coach of Tigres, he changed the speech and mentioned that everyone misunderstood his message. Days ago, the strategist pointed out that he would only take Dani Alves for a media hit and not to play.

“The media take anything. I said that anyone who takes Dani Alves is going to be a bomb, because he was an extraordinary player. It was not the position that I needed and he did not have foreign places. At no time did I say that Dani was not A great player, he is the most winning element in the history of football. How am I going to say that stupid thing? He is an extraordinary player. It wasn’t what I needed. It’s bomb news, of course, like when Ronaldinho came,” he mentioned at a press conference.

Although the strategist of the San Nicolás de los Garza team wanted to change his speech, his words were clear. So much so that Dani Alves responded to him through a tweet in a sarcastic way. It will be on August 24 when both characters are within Liga MX, in an early duel corresponding to date 16.

That’s what he said

“No (it’s true), I try to rejuvenate the squad. Who wouldn’t want to have Dani Alves, but having a player of that age is more for the name and the media coverage than for what he gives on the pitch“Herrera said at the beginning.

