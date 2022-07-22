Midnight Chronicles: The Day the Devil Took My Daughter

I told my daughter that I would write this chronicle and that I would dedicate it to the two little girls who accompanied us on this trip, overcoming fatigue, eating in chicken shops, taking minibuses to reach destinations and being able to walk in ghost towns and dance with Devils and polar bears.

For Sarah and Laura

I am in Plaza Arica, in the city of Iquique. It’s July 14 and the drums have been beating for two days. The town was convened in this place, since the ascent to the town of La Tirana was supposedly restricted by COVID. There are many people, devils dancing to the moon, polar bears that meet Sioux Indians, and bands that with their brass and drums announce the arrival of this important day for northern Chile.

We drink a few beers with my girlfriend, while our daughters watch, amazed, the people dressed up and dancing in a pendular and choreographic way. We stopped to watch a great diablada, who, with their intense masks, made a round in one of the corners. One of the Devils looked at my daughter, who is ten years old, and took her by the hand, integrating her into the demonic circle. She looked me in the eyes, as if asking for ultra-quick visual permission, and let herself go. She jumped rhythmically, while my eyes filled with water and my heart was scorched by an indescribable emotion, projecting those moments that are tattooed on the memorial bark and that will remain for a long time, like a great traveling adventure. I remembered Jack Nicholson’s phrase, when he plays the Joker and says to Batman: “Have you ever danced with the devil in the moonlight?”

We had already gone up to Humberstone, the ghost saltpeter, where the girls were shocked by the room that recalls the horrible massacre of miners at the Santa María School in Iquique, in 1907. It is an act of memory so strong and extreme, that one leaves damaged , with the body tight and wondering how thousands of workers and their families could be murdered. In one of the information windows it is explained that it was President Pedro Montt who authorized the execution. How is it possible that the main avenue of our city has the name of a murderer? How can we not put Pedro Lemebel on that street and even change the song that Negro Farías popularized? They imagine? All singing and with glasses raised: Avenida Pedro Lemebel, there is no other like you. Anyway. Dreaming costs nothing.

We also went up to the town of La Tirana, which obviously disobeyed the authority and the priest opened the doors of the church. The threats of sanitary and administrative summary were passed through the poto. The troupes were small and there were less than half of the people who traditionally attend this religious syncretism event, where devils, polar bears, Indians and dancers kneel before the Virgin to show her respect and obedience. Quatic.

The trip lasted four days. Two of them traveled from Valparaíso to the northern pampas and we returned tired, but full of priceless memories and experiences. How to quantify the emotion of my little girl when the devil chose her to take her away in that infernal round, full of music, color and distortion? How much is this worth, Mr. Economist of savage and ruthless capitalism?

I told my daughter that I would write this chronicle and that I would dedicate it to the two little girls who accompanied us on this trip, overcoming fatigue, eating in chicken shops, taking minibuses to reach destinations and being able to walk in ghost towns and dance with Devils and polar bears.

Here is the chronicle.

And keep traveling!

Wormwood, Winter 2022