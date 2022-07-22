Meet the impressive property for which Mark Wahlberg asks $ 87.5 million dollars

Good news has reached the real estate market and it is thanks to the actor Mark Wahlbergwho has put up for sale an impressive mansion located in Beverly ParkCalif.

The property has surely caught the attention of some tycoons, as the area has become the favorite of many of them and, the truth is, this specific mansion is quite striking.

The 50-year-old actor asking $87.5 million for the property dating back to 2014. Wahlberg and his model wife, Rhea Durham, are hoping to receive that exact figure.

What is impressive about this mansion is not only in its large size and the comforts it houses, but also in its facade inspired by a European castle. No doubt the new owner will feel in a palace quite similar to a luxury hotel.

At all times the new owners will feel very safe, because within the characteristics of the place there is an effective security system.

the main house has a total extension of 30,500 square feet distributed in 12 bedrooms, 20 bathrooms, hall, kitchen, dining room, living room, main room, TV room, bar, wine cellar, tasting room, movie theater, library, gym, laundry room and other amenities.

The kitchen is so spacious that it has two central islands. The cabinets are white and countertops are black marble. The whole place is equipped with high-end appliances.

Your master bedroom is another example of that this property could perfectly pass as a hotel. The suite has a large bed, living room, fireplace, dressing room with two central islands, bathroom and private terrace.

Its exterior is just as impressive. Has a 6.14 acre spread with extensive green areas, terrace, guest house, outdoor kitchen, barbecue area, fire pit, resort style pool with waterfalls and spa area.

In addition to those dreamed-of spaces, the fountains in the garden, the skating rink, the multipurpose court and the golf green should be highlighted.

