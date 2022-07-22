Mars Express Orbiter spacecraft has seen a huge canyon system

The Mars Express Orbiter recently imaged a canyon system on the Red Planet that is nearly 10 times as long, 20 times as wide, and 5 times as wide. times deeper than the Earth’s Grand Canyon.

the massive accident is named Valles Marineris (Mariner Valleys) and is the largest canyon system in the solar system. According to a release ESA, if it were on Earth, the canyon system would extend from the far north of Norway to the m lower from Sicily, Italy .

Mars Express has been orbiting the Red Planet since 2003 and has captured views impressive of the geological features of the planet from above. The satellite is also responsible for studying the Martian atmosphere and mapping the mineral composition of the planet.

The orbiter also peered below the planet’s surface, thanks to its MARSIS instrument; Those observations have thrown off light on what lies below the Martian south pole.

The recently photographed system is characterized by two main trenches, the 840 km Ius Chasma and the 804 kilometer Tithonium Chasma . The trenches are more than 6.4 kilometers deep in places. The area of ​​the chasms was imaged by the orbiter’s high-resolution stereo camera on April 21, in what was the spacecraft’s 23,123rd orbit around Mars. The orbiter took true color images of the chasmata, showing us what the structures would look like with the naked eye.

In the images, the sand above Tithonium Chasma is darker, suggesting it may have a volcanic origin. There are also mounts near the sand dunes at the top of the structure, each nearly 2 miles (3.2 km) Tall. The eroded shape of the mounds is probably due to intense Martian winds, which sometimes turn into huge storms that can to kill spaceships.

Adjacent to the dark dunes is evidence of a Martian landslide; there also appear to be landslides on the opposite side of Tithonium. Events are noted at the bottom right of the image.

Mars Express actually captured the chasmata from directly above, showing the topology of the two structures. The images indicate how the rock had been pulled apart, due to ancient tectonic plate separation.