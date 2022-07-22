Mark Wahlberg sells his mansion in Beverly Hills for 87 million



Mark Wahlberg has put his exclusive Beverly Hills mansion up for sale for $87.5 million



Cinema room, wine cellar, private golf course, independent guest house…



What is most striking about his mansion is that it has a total of 20 bathrooms

When the big stars decide to sell their properties, unless they do it in the most discreet way possible, they allow the rest of the mortals to get an idea of ​​​​the life they lead or their tastes. Right now we can do that with Mark Wahlberg, who has decided get rid of one of his great properties, perhaps because of his plans to retire from the film industry “sooner than later” as he has stated in recent weeks. In any case, the mansion we are talking about is in the middle of Beverly Hills and he has put it up for sale for the low price of 87.5 million dollars. Almost nothing.

The mansion seen from the airMLS

A revalued mansion

According to American media, such as the New York Post, the actor he took over the house back in 2009, when he paid just over 8 million dollars for it, much less than what it costs now and that, if the asking price is paid, it could become one of the most expensive sales in the area, which is one of the most coveted by artists. In that area live, among others, Sofía Vergara, Dwayne Johnson, Samuel L. Jackson or Denzel Washington.

Obviously living in an area full of stars has made homes appreciate, but so much so that it now costs almost 90 million dollars? No, and this is where it comes into play the investment that Wahlberg has made in the mansion. The house has 12 rooms that, if it is already crazy, it is even more crazy to know that it has 20 bathrooms and, of course, it has all the comforts you can imagine, and the ones you can’t, too.

The mansion cellarMLS

All the amenities and more

As a good actor that he is, he has a cinema in your own home to watch the movie you want. Outside it has beautiful well-kept gardens, as well as a private golf course with several holes a skating rink, a swimming pool, a majestic wooden library or a tennis court. Getting bored seems impossible in that house. In addition, it has his own wine cellar, a gym, which Wahlberg has a very strict exercise routine, and even a separate guest house from the mansion.

The house was built and designed by Richard Landry, one of the most famous architects in Hollywood who was inspired during its construction by the medieval castles of Europe, although without forgetting to give it a typical touch of American houses. The plot is completely surrounded by vegetation and, given how large it is, offers great privacy, as well as a state-of-the-art security system.

The movie theater that Mark Walhberg set upMLS