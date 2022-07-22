Mark Wahlberg is already considering retirement (and wants to make more religious movies)

Before 2017 Mark Wahlberg He had already been vocal with his religious convictions, but it was then that they reached the point of publicly showing his regret for certain films in his career. “I hope that God is a fan of cinema and also that he forgives, because I have made some bad decisions in my past. boogie nights is at the top of the list”Wahlberg assured in reference to the film by Paul Thomas Anderson where he played the porn actor Dirk Diggler. boogie nights It was fundamental when it came to promoting the interpreter’s plot, and perhaps for this reason Wahlberg assured shortly after that he was only joking. Be that as it may, the actor’s Catholicism Pain and money is having an increasingly loud impact on his career.

This is demonstrated by the fact that, after playing Sully in the successful adaptation of UnchartedWahlberg has taken the habits to star Father Stua drama with imminent release in the US. In this film, which he is also in charge of producing, Wahlberg puts a face to the father Stuart Long, a boxer turned priest whose true story has been told with the advice of a Boston priest who mentored the real Long. It is, well, a very important project for Wahlberg, to the point that he via Entertainment Tonight He claims to have conceived it as a turning point in his career in Hollywood. “I think this is the start of a new chapter for me where I want to do stuff like this with real substance to help people.”Wahlberg confesses.

Does this mean that the actor will move away from the block buster to make more religious films? Not quite. “I definitely want to do more of this. I wouldn’t necessarily say just faith-based movies, but things that help people. I hope this movie opens a door not only for me, but for a lot of other people in Hollywood, leading to more meaningful projects.” Wahlberg insists that playing Stuart Long involves “a dream role” for him, and during the same interview he acknowledged that at 50 years of age he is considering retirement. Thus, he assures that he will move away from Hollywood “sooner than later, probably”because he wants to spend more time with his four children.





Whether this retirement is consumed soon or not, Wahlberg is clear that he has to be selective with his roles from now on, so that it does not affect his family routine. “It has to be something special to convince me, you know, to leave my house, to leave the boys behind, because it is the biggest sacrifice I have to make”concludes the interpreter.

