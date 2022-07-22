Mark Wahlberg and the celebrities who pollute the most with their private jets

Mark Wahlberg He is one of the celebrities who usually travels in private jets, causing enormous pollution to the planet.

The man has been exposed after Kylie Jennerthe American model, faced a wave of criticism after she revealed a private jet trip that lasted only 17 minutes, an action that results in the emission of at least 1 ton of CO2, the main cause of global climate change.

private trips

The conversation about Jenner, which shows only a little of the millionaire lifestyle, has led to the talk of other celebrities who use this type of transport to make short trips and have a much greater impact than commercial trips. A ton of CO2, according to experts, is about a quarter of the total carbon footprint left by the average person globally, and the 17-minute journey could have taken 40 minutes by car leaving a lesser footprint (and if you have access to a electric car, even lower).

In fact, this is not the first trip of its kind taken by Jenner, who – according to a report in The Guardian – had previously taken shorter flights, lasting only 9 minutes, leaving a larger carbon footprint compared to a average person.

Mark Wahlberg usually travels by private jet. imdb

Other celebrities who have taken short private trips include kim kardashianthe singer Drake and the boxer Floyd Mayweather, who also took trips of up to 10 minutes. This depending on the site Celebrity Jets, which is responsible for following the travel of various celebrities. And, as The Guardian mentions, although many of these trips seem to be necessary to park an aircraft in a more accessible or cheaper space, others are simple trips that can be made by any other means of transport that leaves a lower carbon footprint.

A trip made by Drake from Hamilton, Ontario, to Toronto, Ontario in Canada took about 18 minutes and could have created at least 5 tons of carbon emissions. On the other hand, one of Mark Wahlberg from Las Vegas, Nevada to Van Nuys, California took 40 minutes and was able to emit up to 4 tons.

An investigation published in Transport&Environment found that private planes emit more tons of greenhouse gases, which exceeds some countries, and are more polluting than commercial planes because they transport fewer people.

Some celebrities like joaquin phoenix have spoken out against private jet uses. When he accepted his Golden Globe in 2020 the man said: “We don’t have to take private jets to Palm Springs for the award sometimes, or come back. Please. And I will try to improve and I hope you will too.”

On the other hand, characters like Bill Gates they have been criticized since, although he talks about actions against climate change, it has been reported that he has two private jets and usually travels with them to the events in which he appears.