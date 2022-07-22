Madness for the arrival of Dani Alves in Mexico: this is how he left the AICM to report with Pumas

Madness for the arrival of Dani Alves in Mexico: a goya was shouted, he signed shirts and took photos.

Mexico City already has on its land the signing of the summer for the MX Leaguebecause the first images of Daniel Alves in the capital of the country after a long trip from European territory, so in the following hours he will report with Cougars to finish closing your transfer.

According to René Tovar, a journalist from ESPNboth the physical tests and the signing of the contract will take place until tomorrow, Saturday, July 23, the day on which he will appear before the media for the official presentation and when he will pose with the auriazul colors for the first time.

During your journey to the hotel where you will spend the night, the Brazilian star toured a part of Mexico Cityknew outside the University Olympic Stadium and he was even seen wearing the mask of the Holy aboard the truck where he was traveling.

6:10 p.m.: Dani Alves arrived at a hotel in the south of CDMX. He was received by the Blaugrana youth squad Marc Crosas and offered a few brief words, the first since he landed in Mexico. “I have had particular things with Mexico for a long time. Are Jonathan and Giovani good friends? Of course! and more”, affirmed the 39-year-old Brazilian.

5:55 p.m.: Dani Alves posed with a mask of the Mexican wrestler “El Santo” while he was on board his truck touring the city.

5:50 p.m.: ¡Dani Alves is already in University City! The truck in which it was transported is already in the vicinity of the University Olympic Stadium. Apparently they gave him a tour before taking him to the hotel.

5:30 p.m.: New images of Dani Alves circulate after his landing. He signed a jersey and took some pictures with fans near the alternate exit. The Brazilian is already on his way to CU.

First images of Dani Alves after landing in Mexico (Photo: Twitter/AnalisisPuma)

5:18 p.m.: There is chaos in the AICM due to the arrival of Dani Alves. The former Barcelona player has already left the facilities, but fans tour the airport hoping to see him somewhere.

5:10 p.m.: While Daniel Alves It is already on its way to Ciudad Universitaria, fans and media are still at the main gate of the AICM. The Brazilian has already left the airport, so the fans are beginning to dilute.

5:00 p.m.: Dani Alves is already on his way to his hotel to fix the last details and conclude his signing with the university team. His signature is expected tomorrow, Saturday. He circulates in a private black truck heading south from CDMX.

Minute by minute of Dani Alves’ arrival in Mexico: the Brazilian left the AICM in a private van after leaving through an alternate door (Photo: Twitter/@Milenio)

4:50 p.m.: The first images of Dani Alves outside the AICM are reported. ¡Dani Alves is already in CDMX! He did not exit through the main international arrivals gate, but through the hangar area.

4:45 p.m.: Fans and reporters rushed to neighboring doors for a possible departure from Daniel Alves through another door other than the expected. The Brazilian has not yet left the AICM.

4:40 p.m.: The airport started a security operation for him to leave Daniel Alves in an orderly manner through the front door, before the great media coverage and fans gathered at the door.

Minute by minute of Dani Alves’ arrival in Mexico: the Brazilian landed in CDMX (Photo: ESPN)

4:35 p.m.: The Mexico City International Airport (AICM) “Benito Juárez” It already has a large number of followers waiting to see the face of the Brazilian soccer player.

4:30 p.m.: Private truck waits outside the CDMX International Airport to pick up Dani Alves.

4:00 p.m.: Fans and different cameras began to arrive early to cover Dani Alves’ arrival in Mexico. His landing was contemplated at 4:04 p.m., so his departure is expected around 5:00 p.m., after passing the procedures with the corresponding authorities.

This is how Dani Alves announced his signing with the Pumas of Liga MX

