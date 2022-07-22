Love and Thunder, in the film there is an inconsistency with the past of Korg hinted at in ‘Thor: Ragnarok’

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to the adventures of the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth. In the film, the Thunderer asks King for help Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), to Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to raise Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

In the film, the character of Korg he affirms that all beings of his kind (the Kronan) are male and that they generate new born by uniting in fire and rock. As noted by many fans after the release of the film, this statement contradicts the past of Korg briefly mentioned in Thor: Ragnarokin which he spoke of a “mother”.

