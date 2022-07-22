Love and Thunder dominates the Italian box office, exceeding 8 million euros

Thor: Love and Thunder dominates the Italian box office: Taika Waititi’s film has officially exceeded 8 million euros in Italy.

The July 6 came out in the cinema Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth chapter dedicated to God of Thunder interpreted by Chris Hemsworth. In the film the Thundering asks for help a King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), a Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) – now able to lift Mjolnir – to combat the threat of Gorr the Slaughterer of Gods (Christian Bale), a galactic killer who longs for the extinction of the gods.

According to the data provided by Cinetel, Thor: Love and Thunder officially has exceeded the threshold of 8 million euros at the Italian box office. After having cashed others € 123,636 yesterday, the blockbuster directed by Taika Waititi he scored well € 8,297,666 in Italy.

Below is the list of the highest takings in Italy at 07/21/2022:

1. THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER – € 123,636 / € 8,297,666

2. TOP GUN: MAVERICK – € 22.830 / € 11.296.254

3. ELVIS – € 16.709 / € 2.409.524

4. THE TWIN – THE OTHER FACE OF EVIL – € 11.610 / € 20.886

5. LIGHTYEAR – THE TRUE BUZZ STORY – € 8.888 / € 2.367.594

6. JURASSIC WORLD – THE DOMAIN – € 8,461 / € 7,614,012

7 SECRET LOVE – € 5,914 / € 10,246

8. X – A SEXY HORROR STORY – € 5,845 / € 114,486

9. PETER GOES TO THE MOON – € 3.706 / € 3.706

10. PRINCESS MONONOKE – € 3.008 / € 166.246