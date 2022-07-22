Logan Paul will face The Miz at WWE SummerSlam

During broadcasts of Monday Night RAW via USA Network, it has been confirmed that Logan Paul will face The Miz at SummerSlam 2022the most important Premium Live Event of the company’s summer.

After betraying “The Maverick” at WrestleMania, The Miz bragged for several weeks about the possibility of teaming with him again in WWE’s next major PLE. “The Awesome” did not count on his former partner signing a contract with the company to have his first individual heads-up before him. After escaping an answer, finally The Miz accepted Logan Paul’s challenge at the end of the last RAW. The influencer will have his first singles wrestling match in Nashville.



WWE SummerSlam 2022 will take place on Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. Fans will be able to witness this event live from the stands, or through WWE Network (Peacock in the United States). More matches and segments are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.



Undercard WWE SummerSlam 2022



Last Man Standing for the Unified WWE Universal Championship

Roman Reigns (c) vs. Brock Lesnar



SmackDown Women’s Championship

Liv Morgan (c) vs. Ronda Rousey



RAW Women’s Championship

Bianca Belair (c) vs. becky lynch



WWE United States Championship

Bobby Lashley (c) vs. theory



WWE Unified Tag Team Championships (Referee: Jeff Jarrett)

The Usos (Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso) (c) vs. Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford)

Pat McAfee vs. Happy Corbin

Riddle vs. seth rollins

LoganPaul vs. The Miz

