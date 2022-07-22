Lizzo – Special – Album, buy

Body positivity or rather body regulations or whatever we want to call the movement that promotes the normalization of all types of physicality, without any exclusion, has found in the success of Lizzo a global and positive ambassador. Positive is the pop, witty and bubbly, which earned her the Grammy with her third album Cuz I Love Youand positive it is Juice, the single contained there that made disasters in the world rankings (including Italy). Lizzo character is a woman who played the #nofilter card by showing herself without makeup and hair, a tireless promulgator of empowerment in every possible social network. Lizzo singer is a brand even before being a musician, a hyper mainstream product, a centrifuge of the sonic trends of the moment that she plays on the same ground as Nicki Minaj And Cardi B preferring r’n’b, disco and vintagismo to rap and hip hop which is not lacking in his proposal.

Specialfourth album on the long distance, focuses on the safe and the short duration of the songs for a set of 12 pieces for 35 minutes that can be listened to all in one breath: Max Martin produces 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)pure pop disc distillation by Abba, Shania Twain and Taylor Swift; Terrace Martin drop the strobe and the 70s feeling on the lead single About Damn Timea funk tube of Chic And Quincy Jones definitely well packaged and balanced. And Mark Ronson back on his beloved productions for Amy Whinehouse with some motown colored (vintage) r’n’b plush Break Up Twice.

The triptych of songs is exemplary in defining Lizzo as something more than a simple interpreter of (updated) classics of the Afro-American culture of the 1970s. Here is there the idea behind the record can remember Random Access Memories(it goes without saying) Uptown Funk by Ronson and (for the soul hip hop part) all the prosopopoeia of a Pharrell. But within the perimeter of the consolidated / variegated sound system, the crowd of producers and the numerous recording studios employed, perhaps the difference with respect to the known or the already mentioned is missing. The clothes of a splendid wardrobe remain. Which is not cheap, and they may well be enough, but they don’t do Special a record really worthy of the name.