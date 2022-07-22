Link WhatsApp Plus 2022 free download APK latest version of the app on your Android | WhatsApp Plus Red July 2022 | Link download GBWhatsApp 2022 | TECHNOLOGY

Despite the appearance of new applications, WhatsApp It is still the most popular app in the world and it is the messaging platform that is used all the time with more than 2 billion users worldwide, however, it has an (unofficial) version called whatsapp plus and every day has new downloads.

Despite the fact that WhatsApp Plus is not an original version and has several “changes” compared to the real application, netizens have been downloading it continuously throughout the world.

And it is that WhatsApp Plus has the option to delete the “online” when a person is connected in the app, also to see the messages that were deleted and has exclusive emojis that WhatsApp does not have. For this reason, in this MANAGEMENT note we tell you how you can download this new version on your Android phone without having to pay any amount of money or run the risk of contracting a virus.

How to download WhatsApp Plus 2022?

WhatsApp Plus can be downloaded from the iDownload link, which is https://idecargar.com/whatsapp-plus/, but in order to do so, you must follow these steps:

Delete original WhatsApp.

Go to Google Chrome and download WhatsApp Plus APK (executable file) from the page of your choice.

Check the URL to not download any malware or programs that can harm your computer.

Install WhatsApp Plus to authorize Google Chrome.

Finally, WhatsApp Plus can be installed. You will need to specify a mobile phone number and choose where to export the chats from.

How is the version of WhatsApp Plus in APK?

Although the version of WhatsApp Plus is not official from WhatsApp, you have to be aware of the warnings that appear when installing it.

If a message appears that the Plus version cannot be installed, everything related to WhatsApp must be deleted, for this you must go to Settings, Applications and in the search bar, type WhatsApp.

Requirements to install WhatsApp Plus on the cell phone

In case you want to have WhatsApp Plus installed on your cell phone, it must be Android yes or yes, also, you must be connected to a Wi-Fi network and have enough space to do so since the app occupies between 40 or 50 MB.

These are the news of WhatsApp Plus APK