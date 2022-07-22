Liga MX today: This is how the signing of Dani Alves with the Pumas was managed: From the rumors and the “don’t invent”, to the Brazilian’s ‘follow’

Fweren intense weeks of negotiations between Pumas and Dani Alves where there came a time when his signing seemed little less than impossible but in the end it seems to come to fruition.

The rumors of interest started in the last days of June, although everything seemed to be there, in the speculations that occur year after year during the transfer periods.

Already in the first days of July those voices were maintained but Suddenly there was new information about a possible interest from Major League Soccer for taking the Brazilian.

Just a week ago On July 14, the soccer player’s wife posted a comment on her social networks that seemed to end the illusions of all the university fans.

Joana posted on her Instagram account a photo of the Brazilian drinking a glass of wine, image that immediately received a wave of responses from feline followers, asking him to come to Liga MX.

Unexpectedly, said message received a response from Joana Sanz with a categorical “don’t invent”accompanied by a laughing emoji with tears.

Everything seemed to be there until this Wednesday, July 20, when Dani Alves published a couple of messages where he made reference to Mexico with an image of Frida Kahlo and a video singing with mariachi.

Ah his arrival became imminent, so Pumas had no choice but to make a confirmation through their social networks. Now the only thing missing is the signing of the contract so that his arrival at the university team is official.