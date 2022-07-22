León: They provide ‘GTO Contigo Sí’ cards to receive medical care at any hospital or health center

León, Guanajuato.- In the Caises May 10 in Lion You can now process the cardGTO With You Yes” to receive care in any hospital or State Health Center.

On Wednesday the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social and Human Development signed a collaboration agreement to deliver this card to 3.7 million Guanajuatenses who are not affiliated with any health institution.

