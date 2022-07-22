León: They provide ‘GTO Contigo Sí’ cards to receive medical care at any hospital or health center

León, Guanajuato.- In the Caises May 10 in Lion You can now process the cardGTO With You Yes” to receive care in any hospital or State Health Center.

On Wednesday the Ministry of Health and the Ministry of Social and Human Development signed a collaboration agreement to deliver this card to 3.7 million Guanajuatenses who are not affiliated with any health institution.

This card has an expiration date of 2024, and with it Guanajuato residents over three years of age will be able to enjoy multiple benefits.

In order to process it, you only need the INE, a proof of address no older than three months and the curp.

Here we are processing them, we are from Monday to Friday from 9 in the morning until 2:30 in the afternoon and everyone at home can have it”, commented staff of the May 10 Health Center.

In addition, it is not only used to receive medical attention, it also has several benefits such as discounts on brand products Guanajuato or in establishments that have an agreement with the Condition.

“It also serves as a green pass in the Zoo, Metropolitan Park and sports units, you will enter for free on weekends with the card”, explained the person in charge of the module.

To learn more about these benefits, just go to the page Compragto.com/contigosi

