Leisure in Majorca | Plans for the weekend of July 23, 2022

The weekend is here and there are hours left to do plans with friends, as a couple or as a family. Mallorca offers a very varied proposal of leisure to enjoy the weekend to the fullest. Taking into account all the classic possibilities, which are already many, this weekend is loaded with premieres. In addition, we will share a movie night, festivals, shows and more activities that you can find in the definitive guide to take advantage of these hot July days.

Live music

Makathe singer from Granada, performs in Trui Son Fusteret (Majorca) on Saturday July 23th at 22 hours. The artist is one of the most important exponents of urban flamenco today. On his return to the island he presents his latest album: Behind this pint there is a flamingo. This time the man from Granada has risen to a new level and is accompanied by a band in his live shows. More music on the other hand comes from the hand of the dance and percussion of the company mayumana who visit the Trui Theater with their show ‘Currents’, in which they combine dance, percussion with electronic effects and stage lighting, in a unique way in the world. They will be from July 22 to 24 with his show at different times. East July 23th It is held in Alcúdia the first edition of Canet Rock Majorcawhich will feature 12 of the most important bands in the Catalan music scene, with a special Balearic presence.

An uninhibited night

The Circus of Horrors presents its new show in Palma, Bacchanaliaof July 6 to August 14 at 9:00 p.m., it will take place in a large tent set up in Son Fusteret. B.channel It is a night of excesses and pleasure, a great union of sensations that knows no limits or rules. His past shows like The origin Y mental hospital They accumulated more than three million viewers, and you… are you going to miss it? On the other hand, if you are looking for the effervescence in your own skin, on Saturday July 23th is the Nit de Foc in Calvia. Els Dimonis de Factoria de So organize the pyrotechnic route that will start at 11 pm from Plaça Nova and will illuminate all the streets of the municipality.

hollywood night

The cinema is the perfect combination for those who want to take advantage of the good temperature and leave the house without leaving comfort. The Inca Main Theater offers a summer of cinema with its billboard. The days July 22 and 23 at 8:30 p.m. they will screen The unbearable weight of a huge talentan action comedy in which Nicolas Cage he interprets himself. In this film directed by Tom Gormican, the protagonist is a broke actor who is forced to accept a million dollar offer to attend the birthday of an eccentric billionaire fan, played by Pedro Pascal. For lovers of the Marvel universe, Thor: Love and Thunderthe fourth film of the God of Thunder played by Chris Hemsworth. It will be broadcast in the theaters of the Teatre Principal de Inca on the days July 23 and 24 at 6:00 p.m. At the beginning of the film, he embarks on a journey in search of inner peace. But Thor’s retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale).





dance until dawn

The temperature rises and night falls, on Saturday July 23th offers the opportunity to enjoy the atmosphere in the different clubs in Mallorca. In social-club They receive from Chicago, the artist Green Velvet, the great of electronic music will be accompanied in the booth by DJs Manu Sánchez, Alex Caro and Sote de Lino. BCB features a session by French-Algerian dj and producer Dj Snake, along with Des Mitchell, Witty Martin, PBH, Sp1der and Tides. moon palm It opens its doors, like every Saturday, at 12:00 a.m. with the best commercial music in the Santa Catalina neighborhood. the disco Bell’s celebrates its reopening party in Puerto de Alcudia with guest DJ Xxenia Vita. A Lunita Can Pastilla The Jungle Mallorca returns, the promoter that celebrates its anniversary and has Sebastian Ledher as a guest.





afternoons in the sun

Beach and sun cannot be missed in a complete weekend in pure Mallorcan style. Good if there are plenty of options. One proposal is to watch the sunset from Port de Sóller, after a day at the beach in Cala Tuent, there is no better way to put the icing on the day. A Mediterranean dinner at the Es Passeig restaurant from which you can see the sky turning orange between the two lighthouses. Another idea could be a walk near the sea while you enjoy the sunset and an ice cream in good company.