Legendary Liga Mx coach would be willing to lead Chivas, but on one condition

The rojiblanca directive would already be analyzing names in case Ricardo Cadena does not compose the course in the coming weeks, where his successor supposedly would have already said “yes”.

Chivas is going through a severe crisis of results in this Apertura 2022, since after four days played in the tournament No.or they have not been able to win a matchin addition to the fact that they have only been able to score one goal in the tournament, adding only three points out of 12 disputed, so the pressure on Ricardo Cadena is increasing.

Given the poor results obtained, the Sports Director of Guadalajara, Ricardo Peláez, you already have your plan B in mind in case that negative trend continues; However, his candidate has set a peculiar condition to be able to reach the Guadalajara team’s bench in case he is required to do so.

According to the newspaper El Universal, andl Guadalajara would have already begun to sound out some prospects to reach the technical direction of the first team in case the results with Ricardo Cadena fail to improve in the coming weeks, where an old acquaintance from the Mx League would have already agreed to direct the rojiblancos and it is Ricardo Ferretti.

Poll Would you like the Tuca in case it is required to arrive in Chivas? Would you like the Tuca in case it is required to arrive in Chivas? Yes, it would be a great decision No, Cadena must finish the tournament 1577 PEOPLE ALREADY VOTED

Said medium ensures that the requirement made by the tuka to the people of Guadalajara to have a second stage in the chiverío is that they transfer their Ferrari to the Pearl of the West from Monterrey, since their vehicle is of great value to the Brazilian coach.

How did Ferretti do with Chivas?

El Tuca arrived in Guadalajara to direct Winter 96, the first short tournament, commanding the Super Chivas project; however, in the summer of 1997 he won the long-awaited League title by beating Toros Neza in the Final, thus beginning his long history of titles in national football. Ferretti left the Flock after concluding Summer 2000.

Did you like our note? Did you take courage? Raise your voice and express yourself! Now, Flock Passion allows you to interact with our content. Through Viafoura you can tell us what you want through Google, Facebook or your email. A complete, orderly and appropriate experience to your interests. Try it!