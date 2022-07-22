Lady Gaga could play Amy Winehouse in the biopic about the singer

Biographical films on the life of great artists seem to be all the rage lately. After the release of Elvis with Austin Butler, the imminent arrival of the Marilyn Monroe film Blonde with Ana De Armas and the processing of the biopic on Madonna with Julia Garner, now it’s the turn of Back to blacka film that will tell the life of the charismatic artist, who has conquered the world with his fragility: Amy Winehouse.

At the helm of the film will be Sam Taylor-Johnson, director of Fifty Shades of Gray as well as a close friend of the singer of “Valerie“, dead aged just 27 due to alcohol poisoning on 23 July 2011.

Although in the past the father of Winehouseand his highly debated agent, has expressed a desire to see interpreted Amy by a young actress still in the bud, here in the last few weeks the celebrities who would be considered for the role of the artist would be many. Starting with the name of Lady Gagawhose singing and acting skills would make her more than perfect to bring the artist of “Rehab“.

The protagonist of A star is born but obviously she is not the only one in contention for such a coveted role, in fact they would also be there with her Camila Cabello, Alexa Demie from Euphoria and former Fifth Harmony Lauren Jauregi. Names of great talent, which give us hope in the creation of a great film capable of properly celebrating the life and works of Amy Winehouse, whose life had already been told in a 2016 documentary directed by Asif Kapadia and winner of a Oscar.

