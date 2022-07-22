Kourtney Kardashian looks unrecognizable as she shows off a dramatic makeover with bold new eyes and hairdo

KOURTNEY Kardashian stunned fans with a dramatic makeover, which debuted on his Instagram Story.

The reality star generally does not differ from her characteristic appearance.

5

On Thursday, the mom of three took to her Instagram Story to showcase a drastic new style.

He posed for a video looking directly into the camera.

Kourtney sported a blunt forehead fringe, bold eye makeup and red eyes and a glossy dark red lip.

She wore a tan sheath top and bright pink nails with a colorful necklace around her neck.

It didn’t provide context for the gaze, but it appears it wasn’t permanent.

Later the same day, Kourtney shared a second Instagram Story video in which she was back to her usual appearance.

She sported her dark hair in a short bob and a tiny jeweled shirt.

Kourtney paired the look with a fishnet skirt and a pair of heels.

Most read in Entertainment

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum recently received praise for sporting a muted look that showed off her real skin.

She shared photos without makeup, wowing fans.

Kourtney appeared in a good mood, though fans have recently been worried about her and her husband Travis Barker after a troubling post.

FEAR OF HEALTH

A few weeks after the Blink-182 drummer was hospitalized, he again got fans talking with a troubling post.

He uploaded a new photo showing a needle in his arm as a blood sample was taken.

The shot was up close and personal, showing the needle sticking in his veins to draw blood.

Travis didn’t add any text to explain what was going on.

However, it could be that he made an outpatient visit after his recent hospitalization.

Travis was discharged from the hospital on July 4th, but this isn’t the first time he’s been bothering about his followers with his graphic uploads since leaving.

Last week, he posted a creepy photo of his finger covered in blood.

It appeared to be cut through the nail, blood streaking downward.

However, the elusive rocker didn’t add any text to explain what had happened.

Travis had been rushed to the emergency room six days earlier and was diagnosed with pancreatitis.

Her 16-year-old daughter, Alabama, further worried fans as she shared a snapshot of herself holding her father’s hand, writing, “Please say a prayer.”

SCARY DIAGNOSIS

The musician took to Instagram to explain what was going on.

“I went for an endoscopy on Monday feeling great,” he began.

“But after dinner I felt excruciating pain and I’ve been hospitalized ever since.”

The star continued: “During the endoscopy I had a small polyp removed in a very sensitive area, usually managed by specialists, which unfortunately damaged a critical pancreatic drainage tube.

“This resulted in severe and life-threatening pancreatitis.”

Travis added: “I am very grateful that with intensive treatment I am currently much better”.

Since he was released, it appears that Travis is recovering well.

He has been seen hanging out with Kourtney on multiple occasions.

In her Instagram stories, Travis’ wife shared her gratitude to doctors and medical staff for their quick work.

“Oh, what a scary and exciting week it has been,” he said.

“Our health is everything, and sometimes we take it for granted how quickly it can change.”

5

5