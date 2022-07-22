Kourtney Kardashian leaves ANOTHER “hint” that she is pregnant as fans believe she is expecting her fourth child

KOURTNEY Kardashian appears to have left another clue that she is pregnant with Travis Barker’s baby in a new video.

The 43-year-old reality star has faced countless rumors that she may be expecting her fourth child.

And Kourtney did little to quell speculation Thursday as she put a hand on her stomach in a clip on her Instagram Stories.

The mother of three wore a white printed T-shirt overlaid with an open black knit skirt and pink boots.

She accessorized with sheer black gloves, a silver chain belt and chunky necklaces.

Kourtney filmed herself walking in her dress, before lowering the camera and placing her hand on her stomach.

Poosh’s founder has three children – Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven – with her ex Scott Disick.

Her husband Travis Barker also has two children, Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16, with his ex Shanna Moakler.

After the reality star and Blink-182 drummer got married in Portofino, Italy, Kourtney became the stepmother of Travis’ teenage children.

The Hulu star recently shared photos of her romantic getaway in Milan, Italy with her new husband.

In one photo, Kourtney posed in front of an open window and wore a black wrap dress.

Fans of the eagle-eyed Kardashian claimed they spotted a baby bump under her skintight dress.

They went to the comments section and asked for an update on the baby news.

“Pregnant?” one asked while another said: “A child?”

One said: “She is pregnant!”

FIGHT OF THE CHILD

On the family reality show, viewers watched Kourtney struggle to have another baby.

Fans recently observed Kourtney’s bizarre methods as part of her attempts to become pregnant with a fourth child.

In the last episode, he tried to eat hard-boiled quail eggs.

As she sat down to lunch with 32-year-old Steph Shepherd, she told her friend: “I have to eat quail eggs every day.”

Steph looked worried as she asked, “Why?”

Kourtney replied: “To make babies”.

In another scene, Kourtney confessed to inserting strange objects into her vagina while trying to get pregnant again.

The TV star and Travis underwent IVF treatment in their efforts to conceive.

