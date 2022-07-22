Kim Kardashian shows off dramatic hair makeover in new video after wild night with sisters Khloe and Kylie

KIM Kardashian sported a new look as she enjoyed a wild evening partying with her sisters Kylie and Khloe.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashian alum showed off her new lean figure after losing over 20 pounds.

But Kim, 41, didn’t stop there when it comes to changing her look, and debuted a new hairstyle on Wednesday night.

The reality star turned to her Instagram Stories to document a wild night with her younger sisters Khloe, 38, and Kylie, 24.

The trio joined two friends as they had fun for a night on the town.

In one clip, Kylie raised her phone’s camera as she gave fans a quick glance at the group’s outfits in a mirror selfie.

Even though the makeup mogul looked stunning in a white dress, Kim stole the show with a short, blunt platinum blonde haircut.

The tiny weight reached only a few inches below his jaw, with a perfectly angular cut along the bottom.

The mother-of-two paired the edgy look with a tight black bodysuit that sported trendy black décolleté and sunglasses.

In a second shot, Kim filmed herself making a kissed face to the camera with a devilish filter.

As he walked, his tiny white helmet bounced back and forth.

Later, the TV star filmed another clip in which she zoomed in to give fans a closer look at the haircut.

SKINNY KIMMY

Kim has been changing her look lately, after losing over 9 pounds and going platinum to match her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Earlier this week, the Hulu star showed off her extremely small waist and arms in a brown bodycon leotard on Instagram.

The social media star appeared in singer Ciara’s video on July 19, wearing the SKIMS outfit.

Ciara was promoting her new song, Jump with Coast Contra, with a star-studded cast.

The singer danced and lip-synched to her song, then raised her hand and the next celebrity appeared on the screen.

Along with Kim and Ciara, the video also included Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Vanessa Bryant, Natalia Bryant, J Balvin, Big Latto and La La.

A Kardashian Instagram page reposted Kim’s part, wearing a tight bodysuit with her hand on her hip, syncing the words: “You like it when I do the thing (jump!)”

Her long blond hair was pulled back into a ponytail.

It wasn’t clear where Hulu’s star was, but a white background could be seen behind it.

FANS CONCERNS

But the video came after fans shared concerns over the 41-year-old after her sudden weight loss.

Some have shared theories on the reasoning behind the Los Angeles native’s drop in pound.

Many have suggested it may have to do with Pete’s exes which include the likes of Ariana Grande, Kaia Gerber, and Pheobe Dynevor.

User wrote on Reddit: “Kim’s weight loss – a theory.

“I may be far from here, but I just realized that all of Pete’s exes are tiny. Like, incredibly skinny. Even for Hollywood. I wonder if Kim has noticed it too ”.

Others agreed, with an inscription: “Yeah, he was with Ariana and that Kaia Gerber, so I thought he liked Kim? Then she got thinner.

“Which is a little sad because it’s her aspect that drags into the relationship, not her.”

Another added: “You may be involved in something. Also, since he’s so skinny, maybe he’s trying to feel ‘smaller’ to match him physically. “

A third posted: “Pete has been with skinny white women, he probably feels insecure he’s not his typical type.”

