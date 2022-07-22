Kim Kardashian, € 17,000 for the latest aesthetic madness

Kim Kardashian became the protagonist of a new aesthetic operation that cost 17 thousand euros. A real madness: that’s what she decided to get done.

The American supermodel and influencer has once again left her fans stunned after showing them an aesthetic novelty she has undergone in recent days. The new intervention has displaced all the fans, both in terms of yield and for the exorbitant cost, given that the price is equivalent to that of a car. Let’s take a closer look at what she did.

Understand exactly what you are doing Kim Kardashian it’s really complicated, almost impossible. She is first of all one of the most important and famous heiresses in the world, but she is also a TV star, a supermodel, a very popular influencer around the globe and an entrepreneur.

Beyond her business, she is also famous for her many extravagances in terms of looks. Many will remember when she showed up with a total black Balenciaga outfit at the Met Gala 2021. But this time she left everyone stunned with a aesthetic noveltya real madness that is her cost 17 thousand euros.

Kim Kardashian, the new aesthetic extravaganza cost a fortune

The physique of the most famous influencer in the world has never been questioned, so much so that Kardashian lost many kilos after giving birth and got back into shape less than expected. But the news this time concerns not his physique, but his teeth perfect that has decided to bejeweled.

Kim Kardashian showed all the fans the latest news, showing her fans the diamond-encrusted grille to his lower teeth. It was a trend that swirled among the rich rappers of the 80s and 90s, even if the influencer didn’t think twice before appropriating this hip hop culture and launching it.

As is also pointed out by FanPage, it is not the first time that Kardashina decides to use the grids to cover her teeth. She in the past she had already done it and now she has proposed it once again. The cost, as we have announced, is not for everyone, quite the contrary. You have spent well 17,000 euros to have her lower teeth full of diamonds.

To make the accessory, the heiress turned to the well-known company Gabby Elan Jewelry, it is one of the most specialized in works of this kind, since it works with precious stones and gold. A brand to which high caliber stars such as Heidi Klum, Dua Lipa, A $ AP Rocky, Bella Hadid and many other celebrities have also turned.