Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson FaceTime ALL DAY to maintain a strong relationship amid busy schedules

Despite having incredibly busy schedules, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are finding time to keep their relationship strong. The comedian is currently shooting a movie in Australia and the SKKN founder is currently shooting her Hulu show in Los Angeles, but their relationship is still going strong, according to a source.

An insider told Entertainment Tonight: “Kim and Pete’s relationship is going better than ever and they are closer and in love than ever. Both are extremely busy with work, but both make constant efforts to make sure they see and spend time. together on a relatively consistent basis, even if it means flying thousands of miles to be together. The couple will do whatever it takes to maintain and balance their personal and professional life together. “

The insider told ET: “Kim’s kids think Pete is so funny, playful and they love him. Pete definitely wants to be a dad and he and Kim have talked about it, but they’re focused on building their relationship right now. ” According to the insider, while Davidson and Kardashian are apart these days, the reality star keeps in touch with him via FaceTime around the clock. “She has her ways of her to make him feel special and surely she makes her presence known in her life. They have insane chemistry and can hardly keep their hands off each other when they are together in person. Once Pete is done filming, they hope to travel together to celebrate the conclusion of the project along with a ‘reunion’, ”the source said.

(LR) Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian attend the Met Gala 2022 celebrating “In America: An Anthology of Fashion” at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2022 in New York City (photo by Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images for The Met Museo / Voga )

The couple have been together for a while, and Kardashian often flaunts her boyfriend on Instagram. Davidson also made his television debut in “The Kardashians”. In a recent interview with Kevin Hart, the former “Saturday Night Live” comedian also made headlines by expressing his desire to start a family. Kardashian, who has four children with her ex-husband Kanye West, hinted that she might want more in an interview earlier this year.

In a recent interview, Kardashian also expressed a wish that Davidson be in his life “for a long time.” Although Davidson is less explicit about her relationships, he has numerous tattoos in honor of his girlfriend, including her name stamp. Meanwhile, West “is still bitter about everything and will never completely give up on getting back together with Kim,” the source said, adding that he “is trying to accept that Pete is here to stay.”

